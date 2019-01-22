People still get moved by Anuradha Paudwal's performances, says son Aditya

It has been a while since lent her voice to Bollywood films. But her son Aditya Paudwal, a music arranger and producer, says the singer, who now focuses more on devotional music, is still able to move people through her performances.

Anuradha has given many hit Bollywood songs like "Dil hai ke manta nahin", "Jaane jigar jaaneman" and "Mujhe neend na aaye".

Asked if he misses her singing Bollywood songs, Aditya told IANS in an email interview: "She has made a mark in devotional music. People still get moved by her performances. I have seen people's lives changing after listening to her devotional 'aartis' and 'mantras'.

"I would like to come up with a composition for my mother," he added.

Meanwhile, Aditya is currently associated with "Thackeray". He is the song arranger and of "Saheb tu" from the film which is based on the life of founder, the late Bal Thackeray.

"When I was working with (composers) on a Marathi film's score, they had mentioned to me about this song which they wanted on a epic scale with symphonic kind of an arrangement. This song basically shows the journey of Balasaheb Thackeray," he said.

"This is the first time that a 72-piece orchestra has recorded in one go in a studio," he added.

On why the song has an European feel, Aditya shared: "The film is set in the 1950s to the 1960s."

