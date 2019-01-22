'Photograph' to release on March 8

-
ALSO READ
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Photograph' to be screened at Berlinale2019
Ritesh Batra's 'Photograph' to have its European premiere at Berlinale 2019
Ritesh Batra's next 'Photograph' to be screened at Sundance Film Festival
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Photograph' heads to Berlinale
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' set for world premiere at Berlin Film Festival
-
Filmmaker Ritesh Batra's upcoming film "Photograph" is slated to hit the silver screen on March 8.
Batra on Tuesday morning took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film, revolving around a struggling street photographer who is pressured by his grandmother to marry. He convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee.
"The story begins... 'Photograph'. Releases in cinemas in India on March 8, 2019," he tweeted.
"Photograph" stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra. It also features
Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, Akash Sinha and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.
"Photograph" will be screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival next month. The film will also premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2019, which will be held from January 24 to February 3.
--IANS
dc/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU