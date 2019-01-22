'Photograph' to release on March 8

Filmmaker Batra's upcoming film "Photograph" is slated to hit the silver screen on March 8.

Batra on Tuesday morning took to to announce the release date of the film, revolving around a struggling who is pressured by his grandmother to marry. He convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee.

"The story begins... 'Photograph'. Releases in cinemas in on March 8, 2019," he tweeted.

"Photograph" stars and It also features

Farrukh Jaffar, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and

"Photograph" will be screened at next month. The film will also premiere at 2019, which will be held from January 24 to February 3.

