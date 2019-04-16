GoT season 8 premiere draws 17.4 mn viewers in US

"Game Of Thrones" season eight premiered to record numbers in the US, has announced.

According to figures released by HBO, the season eight premiere drew 17.4 million viewers across all platforms (linear, HBOGO and NOW), including 11.8 million who watched on the linear channel, reports variety.com.

The number of viewers are expected to go up considerably once delayed viewing is factored into the final numbers.

The season seven premiere, by comparison, averaged 16.1 million total viewers, including 10.1 million who watched on the linear channel and the rest coming from DVR and streaming.

That also beats the previous series high of 16.9 million multi-platform viewers for the season seven finale. However, the season seven finale drew 12.1 million linear viewers, meaning this season's premiere was down slightly in that measure.

The last season premiered internationally on April 14. It will air in on Star World on April 16.

In addition, NOW saw a jump of approximately 50 per cent in viewing when compared to last season's finale and a 97 per cent increase when compared to the seventh season premiere. It also accounts for largest night of streaming activity ever for HBO.

The season eight premiere was also the most-tweeted episode in series history with more than five million tweets on Sunday alone.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)