Salman goes back to his 90s' look for 'Bharat'

Khans latest poster from the forthcoming film "Bharat" is reminiscent of his looks in the 1990s.

A day after he shared his grey hair and bearded avatar from "Bharat", on Tuesday shared a new poster featuring him in a much younger avatar.

"Jawaani humari Jaaneman thi! 'Bharat' ki jawaani," wrote.

The look seems to be from the 1990s era. The "Dabangg" star is dressed as a circus artiste.

A new poster showcasing his five different looks for the film will be unveiled every day.

The film's other cast members include Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Bharat" will release on the occasion of Eid.

