Peru rally to beat Bolivia in Copa America

came from behind to clinch a 3-1 win over and keep alive their hopes of progressing to the Copa America knockout stage.

On Tuesday, former Wigan Athletic striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot at the after was deemed to have handled Fernando Saucedo's shot inside the box, reports

equalised on the of halftime, calmly rounding after a counter-attack and slotting in a low finish.

The Blanquirroja dictated terms early in the second half and they took the lead in the 55th minute when headed in Guerrero's floating cross from the left.

Substitute Edison Flores put the result beyond doubt by sending the onto his backside with some fancy footwork before chipping a shot into an empty net in stoppage time.

La Verde have now failed to win in nine international outings and Tuesday's result makes it impossible for them to advance to the next stage of this tournament.

Peru, with four points from two matches so far, will make it out of their group if they win their next fixture against Brazil, but could also progress with a draw.

--IANS

aak/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)