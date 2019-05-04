Akshay's old video calling 'Toronto is my home' viral

A day after Kumar issued a statement regarding the controversy over his citizenship, an old video of the went viral on where he is calling as his home.

The "Khiladi" star, who was roped in as the brand for Canadian tourism in in 2010, on May 3 had released a statement on his official account about his Canadian citizenship and had said that he did not understand the negativity and "unwarranted interest" around the subject.

The old video, which had also surfaced last year following on patriotic and social themes he had starred in, was shared by a user against the backdrop of Akshay's statement. It showed him addressing the crowd at an event in Canada: "I must tell you one thing; this is my home. is my home. After I retire from the film industry, I'm going to come back and stay here."

While some users defended the actor, some branded him a "hypocrite" and a "fake nationalist".

Some even questioned him holding a Canadian passport.

A user tweeted: "You live in India, work in India, earn in India, wear in and swear by in What made you not want to have an Indian passport?"

His absence from the polling booth made netizens think that it was due to his alleged Canadian citizenship.

In 2017, had told a Tv channnel that he has been given an honorary citizenship by the Canadian Government, and hence, he carries the Canadian citizenship. He has said in interviews that he will split time between India and after he retires.

Akshay, who recently grabbed headlines for his "non-political" interview with Narendra Modi, was widely trolled for not casting his vote this year.

The has featured in many such as "Kesari", "Baby", "Holiday - A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" and "Airlift", with patriotism as the theme.

