Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets release date

"Laal Singh Chaddha", which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic "Forrest Gump", will release around in 2020.

The release date of the film, produced by Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, was announced on Saturday.

The film, which is expected to go on the floors in October, is written by and will be helmed by "Secret Superstar"

Aamir had announced the project on his birthday in March. The actor, who tasted failure with his last "Thugs of Hindostan", said he would be losing around 20 kgs for his role in "Laal Singh Chaddha". He also shared that he would be sporting a turban for some segments of the movie.

"Forrest Gump", directed by Robert Zemeckis, is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It follows the life of Forrest Gump, a big-hearted man from Alabama, who witnesses and influences several historical events in the 20th century in the US.

The went on to win six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best and Best for Hanks.

It is also being reported that "Laal Singh Chaddha" might clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Krissh 4".

