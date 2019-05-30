Piyush Goyal: Investment banker-turned-politician (Profile)

Mumbai-born Rajya Sabha Member Piyush Goyal, 55, hails from a well-known political family. His father was Late Vedprakash Goyal who was a Union minister in former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee's cabinet and longtime Bharatiya Janata Party Treasurer. His mother Chandrakanta Goyal was a three-time Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Mumbai.
An alumnus of the Don Bosco School, Matunga, Goyal completed his Chartered Accountant standing second in the country and law degree from the University of Mumbai.
He started his professional career as an investment banker and served as a government nominated Director on boards of State Bank of India and Bank Of Baroda.
In the first government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi formed in 2014, Goyal has handled important ministries -- first as a junior independent Minister in key economic drivers like Coal, Power and New and Renewable Energies and later as Cabinet Minister for Railways and briefly for Finance and Corporate Affairs.
Goyal, considered among the trusted aides of Modi, on Thursday took the oath as a Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new ministry. Given his expertise in financial matters, Goyal is likely to be awarded a portfolio matching his interests.
