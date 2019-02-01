Garima to make debut in supernatural space

"Nimki Mukhiya" Singh will enter the supernatural space with the TV show "Nazar".

"I'm excited about making my debut in the supernatural genre. I'm playing a character named Panna. It's a strong role with grey shades," Garima said in a statement.

She is happy to reunite with

"I had worked with earlier on a show called 'Chaand Ke Paar Chalo'. I am happy to reunite with her," she added.

Garima has also acted in shows like "Gustakh Dil" and "Choti Bahu".

