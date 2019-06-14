Play aggressively against Amir: Tendulkar's advice

Legendary Indian batsman has warned Virat Kohli's men to exercise caution against the Pakistani pace battery when the two teams meet in marquee clash on Sunday in

According to Tendulkar, have a very potent fast line-up, consisting of and Wahab Riaz, and they will look to target and

"Rohit and Virat are the two more experienced players in the lineup and would be focusing on getting them early without any doubt as that opens the game for them.

"Amir and will definitely target their wickets early on," Tendulkar told Today after India's match against was washed out at

"But Rohit and Virat should also be looking to play long innings. The plan should be that the rest of the guys play around them," he added.

Amir was brilliant against in the match that lost by 41 runs in Taunton. The left-arm pacer returned with figures of 5/30 and made sure the defending champions could not set a total of around 350, which looked highly probable at one stage of the game.

Tendulkar advised Indian batsmen not to have a negative mindset against Amir and play their natural game.

"I wouldn't go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against him. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage to play their shots and stay positive. It's not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. No need to do anything different," said the 46-year-old.

"We need to be aggressive in all departments. The body language is important - the bowler knows that you're in control if you defend confidently," he added.

will be without the services of who has been sidelined because of a fractured thumb and in his place K.L. Rahul will open the innings with Rohit.

