Kohli's reunion with Viru and Master blaster

Indian on shared a picture of himself with legendary cricketers and former aggressive opener on Tuesday.

"Some pictures indeed are special @sachin_rt @virendersehwag," Kohli wrote a caption tagging Tendulkar and Sehwag on

Kohli shared the dressing room with both the Indian batsman in the 2011 winning journey. Kohli after winning title said that the team has won the cup for the legend Tendulkar and as he carried the burden of a nation on his shoulders for 28 years.

Kohli has been making headlines recently due to his gesture towards Australian

As and locked horns at The Oval in today, Indian batsmen, including Kohli, were smashing the Australian bowlers for runs. In between the overs, Smith was sent to the boundary line. It was at that time some Indian fans started booing at him and chanted "cheater, cheater".

Kohli, who was batting at that time, took notice of it and was clearly not happy with the fans' gestures. Showing his classy side, the Indian turned towards the stand and gestured at the fans to cheer for Smith and not boo at him.

The Indian skipper's act was appreciated by Smith, who came up to him, shook his hand and patted him on the back during the drinks break.

Kohli's heartfelt gesture won him plenty of plaudits on

In the ongoing has won their both the matches and will next play against on June 13.

