Australia, Qatar to play in 2020 Copa America

and have been invited to take part in the 2020 Copa America, South America's governing body has announced.

Contested between national teams from South America, the Copa America usually features 12 teams but only has 10 members, meaning there is often a pair of invitees to the tournament. and are the guest teams at this year's Copa, which starts in on Friday, reports

Qatar, World Cup hosts and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup champions, will be making their Copa America debut at this year's edition of the tournament.

Next year will be the third Copa for Australia, who left the Oceania Confederation (OFC) and joined the Confederation (AFC) in 2006, winning the AFC Asian Cup in 2015 at only their third attempt.

--IANS

aak/ksk

