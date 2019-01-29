China calls US charges against Huawei 'unjustified repression'

on Tuesday alleged that the US was subjecting Chinese companies to "unjustified repression" in response to Washington's criminal charges against Huawei, accusing the of fraud, stealing trade secrets and evade on

Ministry of in a statement said was very "concerned" about the criminal complaint filed by the against and its who was arrested and later released on bail in Canada, reports news.

Geng said had constantly required Chinese companies to carry out their economic activities abroad in compliance with the local laws.

Geng said the US had been using public offices to discredit and punish Chinese companies in an attempt to strangle their legitimate operations.

He said there had been "powerful" efforts and political manipulations behind such tactics, and urged the US to end its "unjustified repression" of Chinese companies.

The statement said would "determinedly" defend the "legitimate" rights and interests of Chinese companies abroad.

A pair of indictments, which were partly unsealed on Monday, come amid a broad and aggressive campaign by the US to try to thwart China's biggest

One indictment accuses trying for years to steal T-Mobile's proprietary while another one against Meng claim that defrauded four into clearing transactions with in violation of through a subsidiary called

But the most serious new allegation in the indictment, which could have bearing on Meng's extradition proceeding, is the contention by federal prosecutors that Huawei sought to impede the investigation into the telecom company's attempt to evade on by destroying or concealing evidence.

The indictments come amid a diplomatic crisis between and as the representatives of the two sides are set to meet later this week to discuss the resolution of the bilateral trade war.

Huawei is yet to comment on the charges.

--IANS

ksk

