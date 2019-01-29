2 elderly women killed in Malaysian food coupons stampede

Two elderly women were killed in a caused by a crowd jostling to get in Malaysia, the media reported on Tuesday.

Only 200 coupons were available but more than 1,000 people showed up at an indoor market in district here on Monday, reports

The victims were identified as Law Ion Nang, 78, and Ah Poh, 85.

A of Integrated Commercial Complex, where the event took place, told daily that the event was to mark the Lunar New Year, which occurs next week.

The coupons were being given out to elderly people.

--IANS

ksk/bg

