PM congratulates Jagan, Naveen Patnaik

on Thursday congratulated Congress Party Jaganmohan and and BJD supremo Naveen for the victory of their respective parties in the Assembly elections.

"Dear @ysjagan, Congratulations on the remarkable win in Best wishes to you for a successful tenure," Modi tweeted as Jagan's Congress Party was set to wrest power in the state by getting majority in the 175-member Assembly. The TDP, which ruled for the last five years, was trailing.

In his message to Patnaik, the tweeted, "Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term."

As per the latest results, the BJD was leading in 115 of the 146 Assembly seats in Odisha.

--IANS

akk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)