BJP all set to make clean sweep in Rajasthan

Celebrations have already started in office even before the official announcement of the victory is being declared in the state with almost all its candidates leading by over 2 lakh votes.

In Jaipur Rural, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is leading by over 3.5 lakh votes, former Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh, a candidate from Jhalawad-Baran is leading by 4.8 lakh votes, sitting from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is leading by 2.45 lakh votes, Rajsamand candidate is leading by 5 lakh votes and in Barmer, Kailash Chaudhary is leading by 2.75 lakh votes leaving behind candidate

In office, the party workers wearing the mask of were seen dancing to the tune of folk songs praising Modi.

Many women leaders were seen wearing Modi Kurta and raising slogans in Modi's favour. Dancing, singing, sloganeering and bursting firecrackers BJP workers celebrated as winning trends flashed on a screen installed at the party office.

Former entered the BJP office amid rousing welcome.

Speaking to IANS, Raje said: "Neither this is storm nor wind or tsunami, but this is magic of NAMO. Visionary leadership of Modi and has helped party register this historic win."

In Alwar, BJP's is leading with a huge margin and in Kota-Bundi, BJP's Om Mathur is near victory.

NDA candidate from Nagaur said that in last five years Modi has shown his exemplary work and in next five years, it will shut shops of parties working for self seeking goals.

As celebrations galore at BJP office, office wore a deserted look.

Speaking to IANS, said: "This is the time of self introspection for Congress. We accept the pubic mandate and will evaluate the reasons for this defeat."

--IANS

arc/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)