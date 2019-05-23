BJP all set to make clean sweep in Rajasthan

Celebrations have already started in BJP office even before the official announcement of the victory is being declared in the state with almost all its candidates leading by over 2 lakh votes.
In Jaipur Rural, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is leading by over 3.5 lakh votes, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh, a BJP candidate from Jhalawad-Baran is leading by 4.8 lakh votes, sitting MP from Jodhpur Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is leading by 2.45 lakh votes, Rajsamand candidate Diya Kumar is leading by 5 lakh votes and in Barmer, Kailash Chaudhary is leading by 2.75 lakh votes leaving behind Congress candidate Manavendra Singh.
In BJP office, the party workers wearing the mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were seen dancing to the tune of folk songs praising Modi.
Many women leaders were seen wearing Modi Kurta and raising slogans in Modi's favour. Dancing, singing, sloganeering and bursting firecrackers BJP workers celebrated as winning trends flashed on a screen installed at the party office.
Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje entered the BJP office amid rousing welcome.
Speaking to IANS, Raje said: "Neither this is storm nor wind or tsunami, but this is magic of NAMO. Visionary leadership of Modi and Amit Shah has helped party register this historic win."
In Alwar, BJP's Baba Balaknath is leading with a huge margin and in Kota-Bundi, BJP's Om Mathur is near victory.
NDA candidate Hanuman Beniwal from Nagaur said that in last five years Modi has shown his exemplary work and in next five years, it will shut shops of parties working for self seeking goals.
As celebrations galore at BJP office, Congress office wore a deserted look.
Speaking to IANS, Congress spokesperson Suresh Chaudhary said: "This is the time of self introspection for Congress. We accept the pubic mandate and will evaluate the reasons for this defeat."
