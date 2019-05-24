AIMIM beats Shiv Sena in Aurangabad

After nearly 18 hours of nail-biting suspense, the All Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) finally wrested the Aurangabad seat from the Shiv Sena, while the managed to bag defeating Union for Home Hansraj Ahir, an said here on Friday.

AIMIM candidate, journalist-turned-politician Syed trounced the sitting four-time Sena senior leader in a see-saw drama that ended at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

Syed and Khaire kept leading-trailing each other in several rounds and counts since Thursday evening.

Until then, Jaleel was in a comfortable position, but the tables apparently reversed when the rural areas votes were taken up for counting.

Finally, he was declared elected with a margin of 4,492 votes over Khaire - giving the AIMIM its from

In an encore of the 41-seat 2014 performance in the 2019 polls, the (BJP)- alliance on Thursday swept the elections in Maharashtra, winning 23 (of 25 it contested) and 18 (of 23 it contested) seats respectively, of the state's total 48 seats.

The Nationalist Party (NCP) bagged four, one went to AIMIM, and one to Independent-backed by Opposition, South Indian R. Rana, who captured Amravati.

The lone warrior, trounced BJP's Union for Home by a margin of around 44,000 votes to capture the seat.

Even the ally Sena lost its to NCP strongman in Raigad.

From the Congress, two former Chief Ministers and were trounced in Nanded and Solapur respectively, by the BJP.

-- the son of former and of Swabhiman Party -- was defeated by in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, while Parth, the son of former NCP Deputy lost in Maval.

