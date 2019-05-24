YSR Congress wins 151 Assembly, 22 Lok Sabha seats

(YSRCP), which swept to power in with a landslide victory, has bagged 151 seats in 175-member Assembly. It also won 22 out of 25 seats.

As counting in couple of constituencies continued past midnight with keen tussle between the YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the final tally became clear early Friday.

The TDP finished a distant second with 23 Assembly and three seats.

Pawan Kalyan's (JSP), which made the electoral debut, bagged one Assembly seat. Both the Congress and the drew blank.

In 2014, the TDP had bagged 102 seats while its then ally BJP had won four seats. The YSRCP had won 67 seats while two independents were also elected. In the simultaneous polls, TDP had won 15 seats, YSRCP eight and BJP two seats.

In the results declared late Thursday night, TDP' Galla Jayadev retained Guntur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,800 votes over his nearest rival M. Venugopal Reddy of the YSRCP.

TDP's Kesineni Nani and K. Rammohan Naidu also retained and seats respectively after a close contest.

--IANS

ms/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)