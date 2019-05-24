Party is over for Samajwadi family, gain for BJP

The defeat of three members of the -- Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and -- is perhaps the biggest jolt that has received in recent times.

lost in Kannauj, Dharmendra Yadav lost in Badaun and lost in Ferozabad. All three were sitting in the 16th

The results of the elections clearly indicate that the Samajwadi Party, despite its alliance with BSP, had emerged as a major loser. The party had won five seats within the family in 2014 and the tally went up to 8 seats last year when SP won by-elections in Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana.

In the just concluded election, SP is back with five seats. The party has won two for the family -- in Mainpuri and in Azamgarh. Three other candidates who have won are in Rampur, Shafiqur-rehman Warq in Sambhal and S.T. Hasan in Moradabad. The three candidates outside the family are all Muslims.

A senior SP leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said on Friday: "The alliance has proved to be a horrible mistake and it did not percolate down to the grassroots level. We stood our ground in the Modi wave of 2014 but this time, there is nothing to feel good about.

" leaders have lost elections and criticism will soon begin against the decision to ally with BSP which has availed the advantage of the alliance."

The Bahujan Samaj Party, on the other hand, has managed to revive itself with the alliance. The party which had not won even a single seat in 2014, has won ten seats this time.

The party has won Ambedkar Nagar, Amroha, Ghazipur, Ghosi, Jaunpur, Lalganj, Nagina, Saharanpur, Bijnore and Shravasti.

It is clear that the did transfer its votes to BSP on these seats but the BSP vote did not get transferred to SP candidates.

Another major casualty of the alliance has been the Rashtriya Lok Dal. The party contested three seats-Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar and Mathura and has lost all three. and his son are among the losers.

--IANS

amita/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)