Unidentified suspects torch former MLA's car in MP

Former MLA and Kishore Samreete's car was torched by unidentified suspects in the Naxal-affected area of in Madhya Pradesh's parliamentary constituency late on Sunday night.

Samreete told IANS that while returning from campaigning in last on Sunday night, he stopped at Choriya village to offer prayers at a local temple when 18-20 people surrounded his Pajero car and set it on fire.

The former MLA and his companions had to walk several kilometres to report the incident at a police station in at 5.30 a.m.

District Superintendent of Police confirmed the incident and said the police was investigating it.

Samreete is known for his controversial statements. He recently made news when he sought monetary help, as well as a bank loan, from the to contest elections.

Six constituencies, including the Naxal hotbed of Balaghat, in are voting in the fourth phase on Monday. Voting in the Naxal-affected Assembly areas of Baihar, Lanji and Paraswada will end at 4 p.m., but will continue till 6 p.m. elsewhere.

