PM's remark on UPA surgical strikes abuse to forces: Congress

Slamming for mocking the on its claims of surgical strikes carried out during the UPA regime, the grand old party said on Friday that Modi's comment was a direct abuse of the indomitable courage and bravery of the armed forces.

The on Thursday claimed that six anti-terror surgical strikes were conducted by the Manmohan Sing-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government but the party never took political advantage out of them.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Sikar on Friday, Modi said, "When you have to do it on paper only, or in video games, then whether they (surgical strikes) are 6 or three or 20 or 25, what difference does it make to the people."

Talking to reporters here, senior said, "The at a rally in Sikar has insulted our brave armed forces. Downgrading the surgical strikes conducted by the armed forces as "on paper" and "video games" is nothing but a direct abuse of the indomitable courage and bravery of our jawans.""It is sad that Modiji even faulted the statement of the then Army Chief, Bikram Singh, on the surgical strike carried out on December 23, 2013," he said.Sharma said this reflected the political bankruptcy of the when faced with an imminent defeat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress also said that after the surgical strikes carried out in September 2016 and February 2019 under the present government, the Congress had hailed the armed forces for demolishing

"But Modi's utter desperation, unending frustration and sheer nervousness became palpable with his pitiful, contemptible and shameful charge on the armed forces," Sharma added.

"Denigrating and discrediting our armed forces with slander and abuse will not only lower the morale of our jawans, it will also lead to Modiji's exit on May 23," the Congress said.

The results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be out on May 23.

--IANS

rin/arm

