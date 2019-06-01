PM to offer prayers at Tirupati on June 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh on June 9 and offer prayers at Lord Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala.
President of BJP's state unit Kanna Laxminarayana on Saturday said Modi would reach Renigunta Airport at Tirupati at 4 p.m. and reach Tirumala by road.
He said the BJP's state unit would accord a warm welcome to Modi on his first visit to Andhra Pradesh after leading the party's massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
