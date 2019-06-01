PM to offer prayers at Tirupati on June 9

will visit on June 9 and offer prayers at Lord Temple at

of BJP's state unit Kanna Laxminarayana on Saturday said Modi would reach at at 4 p.m. and reach by road.

He said the BJP's state unit would accord a warm welcome to Modi on his first visit to after leading the party's massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)