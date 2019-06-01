Andhra, Telangana Chief Ministers meet Governor

The Chief Ministers of and on Saturday met E.S.L. Narasimhan, of both the states, and discussed inter-state issues.

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who arrived in by a special aircraft from Vijayawada, drove straight to the Raj Bhavan and met the Minutes later, joined them.

This was the first meeting of the two Chief Ministers with Narasimhan since took oath as the on Thursday.

The meeting, a day ahead of the fifth anniversary of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, assumes significance in view of the disputes between the two states with regard to certain provisions of the Reorganisation Act 2014.

The is believed to have discussed the issues relating to the division of institutions under the 9th and 10th schedule, handing over the buildings housing the offices in Hyderabad, sharing of assets of the institutions located in and distribution of employees between the two states.

With the led by coming to power in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrashekhar Rao believes that the environment is conducive for resolving all the outstanding issues.

The Chief Minister, who attended Jagan Reddy's swearing-in on April 30 in Vijayawada, has extended the hand of friendship to Andhra Pradesh and said both the states should amicably resolve all issues including the dispute over the sharing of river waters.

Earlier, had called on Chandrashekhar Rao on April 25 in to invite him for the swearing-in.

