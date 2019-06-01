Kargil veteran who was declared foreigner loses police job

Mohammad Sona Ullah, the war veteran who was declared a foreigner by a tribunal in recently, has been discharged from his job as a of the Police's Border Branch, it was announced on Saturday.

The discharge order cited the ruling of a at Boko in Assam's district declaring as a foreign national.

"M. was discharged from service and is deprived from all the facilities as government servant with reference to order of the that declared him as a foreign national of post 25-3-1971," said the discharge order issued by the Police.

was detained earlier this week and sent to a detention camp in district. His family had already filed a petition in the challenging the order passed by the declaring him as a foreign national.

Police have also seized the uniform and other kit which were allotted to Sona Ullah.

Sona Ullah's Sahidul Islam said that they have filed a petition challenging the order passed by Foreigners' Tribunal on Friday. "We have sufficient documents to prove his Indian identity," he added.

Sona Ullah had served in the for 30 years and upon retirement as Honorary Captain in 2017, took up a job with the

Born in July 30, 1967 to Mohammed Ali, a resident of Kalahiklash village under Boko area in Kamrup, he, as per records, joined the in 1987. He also received a Presidents' Certificate in 2014 for his promotion to a with effect from 2012.

