PMK to continue fight against Chennai-Salem project

Former Union Minister and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said the party will continue its legal fight against Chennai-Salem eight-lane Expressway project.
The Tamil Nadu government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court's order quashing the land acquisition proceedings for the project.
In a statement issued here, Ramadoss said the PMK had been opposing the project as it was unnecessary as there were three highways connecting Chennai and Salem and one national highway was being converted into a four-lane road between Vaniambadi and Salem.
Ramadoss said the proposed 277-km eight lane Expressway will affect the livelihood of over 10,000 farmers.
In April, the Madras High Court quashed the land acquisition proceedings as the project would affect the environment and environment clearance was necessary for the road project.
Both the Modi government and the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu are interested in the project.
