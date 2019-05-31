PMK to continue fight against Chennai-Salem project

on Friday said the party will continue its legal fight against Chennai-Salem eight-lane Expressway project.

The government has filed an appeal in the against the Madras High Court's order quashing the land acquisition proceedings for the project.

In a statement issued here, Ramadoss said the PMK had been opposing the project as it was unnecessary as there were three highways connecting Chennai and Salem and one national highway was being converted into a four-lane road between Vaniambadi and Salem.

Ramadoss said the proposed 277-km eight lane Expressway will affect the livelihood of over 10,000 farmers.

In April, the quashed the land acquisition proceedings as the project would affect the and clearance was necessary for the road project.

Both the and the AIADMK government in are interested in the project.

