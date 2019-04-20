Police seek cancellation of bail of woman in CJI case

-
The woman, who has leveled sexual harassment allegation against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, is undergoing trial in a bribery and criminal conspiracy case, officials said on Saturday.
The woman, who earlier worked at the home office of the Chief Justice, is currently on bail and Delhi Police had moved a district court earlier this month, seeking its cancellation, officials said.
The police's bail cancellation application was slated to come up in a Delhi court on Saturday, but the accused was not present, so, the hearing was cancelled. She will remain on bail till April 24.
The former Junior Court Assistant was accused of bribery and was charged under Sections 420, 506, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.
A complaint was filed by one Naveen Kumar and the police arrested her last month, after an FIR was registered against her on March 3, 2019.
The district court remanded her in judicial custody on March 11, but she was released on bail on March 12.
In his complaint, Kumar alleged that the woman, while working in the Supreme Court, had agreed to accept money from him for getting him employment as a process server or a class IV employee in the Supreme Court.
Kumar allegedly made a payment of Rs 50,000 to the accused as an advance for the employment, but did not hear from her about the details on the job, the complaint says.
Kumar met her on the Supreme Court premises and sought details regarding his employment in the top court, according to the complaint.
Kumar further alleged that the woman told him not to meet her inside the Supreme Court compound, and that if he does, she would implicate him in a false case.
The investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.
Kumar also wrote an application to the DCP of Crime Branch, claiming he was being threatened by the accused and her associates.
--IANS
ss/akk/prs
