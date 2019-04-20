Bihar teenager resists rape, attacked with acid

In a horror of an incident a teenager in Bihar's district was attacked with acid after she resisted an attempt of gang by a group of four youths, police said on Saturday.

The 16-year-old Class 11 student is battling for her life in a hospital.

The police have arrested two suspects -- and his brother Saurabh Kumar, Senior of Police said.

According to city DSP Sushant Kumar Saroj, a group of armed youths wearing masks entered the victim's house when she along with her mother were cooking dinner late on Friday in their Aliganj home.

The four tried to capture her at gun point, but the mother and daughter put up a fiest fight as they resisted. Infuriated the four attacker then poured acid on the daughter.

When the victim and her mother cried loudly, the attackers fled.

The mother described to the police that her daughter fell on the floor crying incontrolably for help and was rushed to a hospital.

--IANS

