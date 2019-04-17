No alliance talks with AAP in Haryana: Azad (Lead, correcting last para)

-
Amid suggestions by the Aam Aadmi Party for an alliance in Haryana, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Wednesday that there had been no seat sharing talks in the state.
"There have been no talks about alliance in Haryana," said Azad, who is in-charge of the state.
He said the Congress has formed alliances in different parts of the country, but he had not heard of any alliance being formed in Haryana or Punjab.
Azad announced that Shamsuddin, a lawyer who worked in senior legal positions in Enforcement Directorate and who hails from Mewat region of Haryana, was joining the party with his brothers, four of whom were doctorates and gold medallists.
Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was also present at the press conference.
