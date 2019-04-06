Polls overshadow 'Ugadi' celebrations in Telugu states

Telugu 'Ugadi' was celebrated with traditional fervour on Saturday across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, though elections overshadowed the celebrations.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in both the Telugu states as thousands thronged the temples, praying for prosperity on the occasion of Sri Vikari Nama Special prayers were held at Tirumala, Srisailam, and temples.

People offered special prayers, decorated the entrances of their houses and shops with strings of mango leaves, savoured traditional and heard the 'panchangnam' to usher in the

Women prepared ' pacchadi', a mixture of neem buds, raw mango, tamarind juice, pepper, jaggery and salt, which is a necessary part of the celebratory dishes. The mixture symbolises various hues of life.

Politicians stayed away from the official celebration in Telengana. Secretary attended the main official function in The priest, who read out 'panchangnam' on the occasion, forecast that the state will see rapid development and good rains. He also forecast that Kaleshwaram and other projects will be completed.

Minister attended the main official event held in Amaravati.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu appealed to every citizen to drive away what he called "vultures" hovering over He said people of the state had to courage to overcome any odds. He warned that those trying to create problems for would face the backlash.

The forecast by pandits at the celebrations held at the party offices had political overtones.

At the opposition party's office in Telangana, the pandit predicted that the state may witness political instability. He also forecast less than normal rainfall.

Veda Pandits of Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), Yadadri and Bhadradri temples bestowed 'Chaturveda Asheervachanam' on of both the states, and his wife at Raj Bhavan in

The leaders wished for peace and prosperity for the Telugu-speaking people living across the world. The Governor, Ministers, Leaders of Opposition and eminent personalities greeted the people.

However, the celebrations were held on low-key due to the model code of conduct.

The political parties also paused their campaign during morning hours in view of the festival.

Elections to all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the two states and 175-member are scheduled on April 11.

