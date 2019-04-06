Obstacles to Ram temple would go away soon: VHP chief

As the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised "Vijay Mahamantra Jaap Anushthans" across the country on Saturday, its working said the event will remove all obstacles on way to a grand Ram temple in

"Crores of 'Vijay Mahamantra Jaap Anushthans' were held throughout the country on Saturday morning to remove all obstacles in the construction of a glorious temple at his birth place in by the VHP and other Ram Bhakts," he said in a statement.

Translated into English, a "Vijay Mahamantra Jaap Anushthan" would mean a religious event where Vedic mantras are recited to ensure victory of an individual or an organisation.

Speaking at the VHP headquarters here, said this nationwide mass awareness programme would definitely pave the way to remove all obstacles on way to a grand Ram temple in

"Be it be by the court or government or Parliament, people of this country and abroad are eagerly waiting for the day (when the temple is constructed) in Ayodhya," Kumar said.

The VHP said in the statement that chanting of mantras on the very first day of the Hindu New Year (Nav Samvatsar) is very significant as it is "Anand Samvatsar".

According to saints and astrologers, the sunrise of the first day of the "Anand Samvatsar" marks the beginning of "Pushp" constellation which is considered the most auspicious occasion for "Sarv-Siddhi-Yog" (an auspicious time when one can accomplish everything). On the occasion, any resolution, which is pure and clean, will come true.

"This is why the saints during the Dharma Sansad organised in Kumbh had called upon all devotees to chant 'Shri Ram, Jai Ram, Ram' 13 crore times," the VHP statement said.

