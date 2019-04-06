BJP names one LS, two Assembly candidates in Odisha

The in on Saturday announced candidates for one and two Assembly seats.

The party has fielded from Jagatsinghpur parliamentary constituency former Bibhu who joined the BJP after quitting the He will be facing candidate and of the

Jagatsinghpur will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.

The BJP had earlier declared candidates for 20 seats.

Tarai had won Jagatsinghpur seat for the in 2009. He later joined the

The BJP also declared candidates for two Assembly seats. Former MLA who quit the BJD to join the BJP will contest the Kakatpur seat. Sunakar Behera will fight from the seat.

will go to polls in four phases, beginning April 11, for 21 and 147 Assembly seats.

--IANS

cd/mag/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)