BJP names one LS, two Assembly candidates in Odisha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha on Saturday announced candidates for one Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats.
The party has fielded from Jagatsinghpur parliamentary constituency former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress. He will be facing Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Rajashree Mallick and Pratima Mallick of the Congress.
Jagatsinghpur will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29.
The BJP had earlier declared candidates for 20 Lok Sabha seats.
Tarai had won Jagatsinghpur seat for the Communist Party of India in 2009. He later joined the Congress.
The BJP also declared candidates for two Assembly seats. Former MLA Rabi Mallick who quit the BJD to join the BJP will contest the Kakatpur seat. Sunakar Behera will fight from the Kendrapara Assembly seat.
Odisha will go to polls in four phases, beginning April 11, for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats.
