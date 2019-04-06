Google, Facebook, Twitter to testify on 'censorship'

Tech giants Google, and are slated to send their company representatives to testify at a hearing next week about the alleged "censorship" of conservative voices.

The subcommittee is chaired by and Republican Senator of Texas, who has alleged that Silicon Valley giants are biased against conservatives and routinely censor right-wing voices.

" and are also expected to send their representatives to the event titled 'Stifling Free Speech: Technological Censorship and the Public Discourse'," reported citing a source familiar with the matter.

Facebook's is scheduled to attend the hearing to be held by the Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution.

" in a tweet last month accused Facebook, and of being 'on the side of the Radical Left Democrats'," the report added.

The three tech titans have denied the accusations, arguing that there was little evidence to back the charges.

This comes in the wake of conservatives, including US DOnald Trump, increasing their criticism of companies.

"Big tech behaves like the only acceptable views are those on the far left. And any views to the contrary are suitable for censorship and silencing," Cruz said last week, according to com.

--IANS

ksc/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)