Poonawalla asks EC to bar Sadhvi Pragya from polls

on Thursday moved the to debar Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP's candidate from Bhopal, from contesting elections, as she is facing terror charges.

In a letter to the poll panel, Poonawalla said: "I would humbly request the of India to take further necessary steps to uphold the Model Code of Conduct 2019 and take appropriate action against Sadhvi and debar her from contesting elections."

He informed the poll panel that "a candidate accused with terror links must not be permitted to contest elections." Poonawalla said the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had charged her as the "principal conspirator" in the 2008 Malegaon blast in which six people were killed.

"Thakur was in jail for nine years and since 2017, she was out on bail citing health grounds. She is currently facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," said Poonawalla.

According to the law, any citizen above 25 years of age is eligible to contest polls unless convicted for any crime, which involves punishment for two years or more.

--IANS

ss/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)