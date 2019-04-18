Election Commission launches 'Voter Turnout' app

The (EC) on Thursday launched a new mobile application for near-realtime availability of during across the country.

The beta version of the "Voter Turnout" app, available on Playstore, currently shows the state-wise and constituency-wise in the ongoing Lok Sabha

said the app would increase transparency of information among public while ensuring easy availability of the same for the media.

He said the data would be constantly uploaded at constituency level through another app and hence the app would provide near-realtime information.

"Once the election is over and polling parties return, the data would be verified and final figure would be available on the app along with breakup of male and female voters," Saxena said.

