Congress linked Hindus with terror, harassed me: Pragya

BJP candidate from Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Thursday accused the of being anti-Hindu and said the party harassed a woman by linking Hindus with terrorism.

Thakur is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which seven people were killed. She was in jail for nine years and is presently out on bail.

She joined the (BJP) on Wednesday and, thereafter, the saffron party announced her as its candidate against senior

Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said: "The has linked Hindus with terrorism, called them terrorists and harassed a woman. The names that I given and the way I was tortured, how do I believe this won't be repeated with other women in the future?"

To questions about her Congress opponent asking for proof of her harassment, Thakur said: "I don't say things without evidence. I am a living example of Congress' conspiracies and illegal activities. And if is asking for proof for all this, he will be given proof. I will take my case to the public and even give evidence of my torture."

Thakur will file her nomination on April 23.

--IANS

hindi/rtp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)