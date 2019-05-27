Portugal's Socialist Party wins European elections

Portugal's (PS, or Partido Socialista) have won the European elections by garnering 34 per cent of votes, showed the preliminary results after counting of 95 per cent of the votes.

The was followed by PSD (Partido Social Democrata) with 23.0 per cent, Left Bloc (BE) with 9.4 per cent, according to the preliminary results, which was released by Elects on its account on Sunday, reported.

The vote to elect the new 751-member EU assembly was held in each of the 28 EU member states between May 23 and May 26, with 427 million eligible voters across the continent.

