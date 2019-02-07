Posters in Bhopal describe Rahul as 'Ram Bhakt' ahead of his visit

Several posters appeared in the city on Thursday describing Congress President Rahul Gandhi as 'Ram Bhakt,' a day ahead of his visit to Madhya Pradesh to express "gratitude to voters" after the party succeeded in dislodging the BJP government in the state, party sources said.
"Gandhi will reach Bhopal in a chartered plane and will take helicopter to reach Jamboori Maidan where the 'aabhaar rally' is being organised," Congress said in release.
"He will be in the state capital between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will also meet party legislators and farmers," the release said.
Many poster welcoming Gandhi have been placed across state capital of which some are describing him as 'Ram Bhakt'. In some posters, promises to built Ram Temple read : "Will build Ram temple in Ayodhya with consensus, we welcome such Ram Bhakt".
Besides, in some posters Gandhi has been addressed as "future Prime Minister".
During the Assembly election party leaders had promoted him by saying 'Ram Bhakt' and Shiv 'Bhakt'.
--IANS
Hindi/rs/prs
