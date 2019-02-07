Posters in Bhopal describe Rahul as 'Ram Bhakt' ahead of his visit

Several posters appeared in the city on Thursday describing as 'Ram Bhakt,' a day ahead of his visit to to express "gratitude to voters" after the party succeeded in dislodging the BJP government in the state, party sources said.

"Gandhi will reach in a chartered plane and will take helicopter to reach Jamboori Maidan where the 'aabhaar rally' is being organised," said in release.

"He will be in the state capital between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will also meet party legislators and farmers," the release said.

Many poster welcoming Gandhi have been placed across state capital of which some are describing him as 'Ram Bhakt'. In some posters, promises to built read : "Will build in Ayodhya with consensus, we welcome such Ram Bhakt".

Besides, in some posters Gandhi has been addressed as "future Prime Minister".

During the Assembly election party leaders had promoted him by saying 'Ram Bhakt' and Shiv 'Bhakt'.

