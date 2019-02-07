JUST IN
Rahul, Priyanka to visit Lucknow on Feb 11

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Seeking to invigorate party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections, party chief Rahul Gandhi and new party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia will visit Lucknow on February 11.

It will be the first visit of Priyanka Gandhi to Uttar Pradesh after being appointed general secretary incharge of the eastern UP. They will reach the Lucknow party office in a procession from the airport.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of Congress general secretaries here, party leader K. C. Venugopal said Scindia, incharge of UP (West), and Priyanka, incharge of UP (East), will interact with workers on February 12, 13 and 14.

It was the first meeting of general secretaries attended by Priyanka Gandhi, sister of Rahul Gandhi, after her formal entry into politics, recently.

The Congress, not a part of Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in UP, has decided to go it alone but also keep the door open for prospective allies.

The Congress could win only two seats in the state, which has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, at the 2014 general elections.

--IANS

