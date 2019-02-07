Rahul, Priyanka to visit Lucknow on Feb 11

Seeking to invigorate party's campaign in for the elections, and new party general secretaries Vadra and Jyotiraditya will visit on February 11.

It will be the first visit of to after being appointed incharge of the eastern UP. They will reach the party office in a procession from the airport.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of general secretaries here, said Scindia, incharge of UP (West), and Priyanka, incharge of UP (East), will interact with workers on February 12, 13 and 14.

It was the first meeting of general secretaries attended by Priyanka Gandhi, sister of Rahul Gandhi, after her formal entry into politics, recently.

The Congress, not a part of Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in UP, has decided to go it alone but also keep the door open for prospective allies.

The could win only two seats in the state, which has 80 constituencies, at the 2014

