Powerful earthquake in Hindu Kush, Delhi-NCR feels tremors

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening after a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Hindu Kush mountain range along Afghanistan- Pakistan border.

According to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official, the tremors in Delhi- NCR took place at around 5.34 p.m.

The tremors in Delhi-NCR lasted for 40-50 seconds, the official said.

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 19:00 IST

