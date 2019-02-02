Powerful earthquake in Hindu Kush, Delhi-NCR feels tremors

Mild tremors were felt in Delhi- on Saturday evening after a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted mountain range along Afghanistan- border.

According to an (IMD) official, the tremors in Delhi- took place at around 5.34 p.m.

The tremors in Delhi- lasted for 40-50 seconds, the said.

