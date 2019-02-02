6.0-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

An measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale rocked Indonesia's province on Saturday, but no alert was issued with no immediate reports of any damage or casualties, officials said here.

The epicente of the quake was recorded at 117 km southeast of Mentawai Island, at a depth of 17 km under the sea bed, an official told

A 5.3 magnitude with a depth of 10 km jolted the province 24 minutes earlier.

The jolts were felt strongly in Sikakap sub-district of district, but there were no initial reports of damages or casualty, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of national disaster management agency, told Xinhua.

