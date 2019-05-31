Pratap Sarangi: From spiritual seeker to Union Minister

Once he wanted to be a monk at the Mission in Now he is winning millions of hearts with his simple lifestyle, a trait very rare among politicians.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi, the newly elected from Odisha's Balasore, took oath on Thursday as of State (MoS) in the He has been assigned the and Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.

After being elected to Parliament for the first time, the 64-year-old bachelor became an for his simple lifestyle and humble origin.

A photograph of him packing his bags in his thatched house in his village Gopinathpur to go to New Delhi, after being elected to the Lok Sabha, went viral on

The was flooded with images of his austere life, riding a bicycle during election campaign, bathing at tubewell and standing in front of his kutcha house.

Many described Sarangi as 'Odisha's Modi' since he lived with his mother, till she died last year.

Fondly called as 'Nana', Sarangi would be seen on the roadside waiting for public transport and at railway station. He is a who can be reached by common people.

"He is a simple and hardworking person. His victory shows that good people have still chance in and they can lead the nation," said Prakash Nayak from Bhubaneswar.

Bibhu Panda from Balasore said was a who has not amassed money.

Sarangi, who campaigned on bicycle and autorickshaw, came out as a giant slayer after he defeated two of the richest candidates in Balasore.

Navajyoti Patnaik, the son of state Niranjan Patnaik, with assets of over Rs 104 crore, and outgoing and industrialist Rabindra Jena, with assets of around Rs 72 crore, were contesting against Sarangi.

He won the seat beating Rabindra Jena by 12,000 votes. In 2014, he had lost to Jena by 1.42 lakh votes.

The affidavit of Sarangi, a two-time MLA from Nilagiri constituency from 2000 to 2009, says he has assets of around Rs 5.5 lakh.

The affidavit revealed that he does not own any vehicle or jewellry. Besides, he has no liabilities and has not paid any income tax in the last five years. Sarangi's source of income includes MLA pension and agriculture.

Born to a poor Brahmin family on January 4, 1955, Sarangi graduated from in Balasore in 1975.

He had worked as a in He became an RSS member and subsequently joined

"I had not expected that I would be a It came as a surprise for me. I thank Narendra Modiji, the people who elected me and also the opponents. I have no experience and I would certainly take the help of my senior ministers," said Sarangi.

