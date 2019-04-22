Pregnant woman mowed down by speeding car in Delhi

A pregnant woman was crushed to death while her husband suffered injuries after a speeding car hit their bike in north Delhi's area, the police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Sugandhi (22), along with her husband (24), was travelling from Noida to Nangloi on a bike.

"When they reached near the Mukundpur flyover, a speeding car hit them from behind and fled the spot. Sugandhi, who was five months pregnant, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. is undergoing treatment," a senior police said.

"We have registered a case at the police station against the We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the driver," the said.

Residents of Khichripur, and Sugandhi got married last year.

