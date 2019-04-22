Jobless man missing after killing wife, three kids

A Bachelor of Technology who lost his job with a multinational in Bengaluru has gone missing after killing his wife and three children here after failing to get work, police said on Tuesday.

Sumit Kumar, a resident of Gyan Khand at Indirapuram, administered sleeping pills in a liquid to his wife Anshu Bala, 32, and their children Permesh, 5, and 4-year-old twins and on Sunday.

of Police Shlok Kumar said the man then stabbed his family members.

The police claim that economic misery led the husband to eliminate his entire family.

Before fleeing, he told his that he had killed his wife and three children and was going to kill himself and left the flat for an unknown destination.

Sumit Kumar, who belongs to Chhapra in Bihar, lost his job in Bengaluru in January and moved to his rented accommodation here.

He owned a debt of over Rs 1 lakh to a grocery shop owner. In a video uploaded on a family group, he said that he was unable to feed the family and so he had killed all of them and was going to kill himself.

His scooter is still parked in the building, the police said.

Due to the financial hardships, his wife started working in a private school. His twins stopped going school as he was unable to pay their fees.

"His mobile is found switched off. In the meanwhile we have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are investigating the case from all possible angels," added the

