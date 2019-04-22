False cases against Pragya, Aseemanand: Shah

Defending his party's decision to field Sadhvi as its candidate from Bhopal, President on Monday said that she was framed in a false case in the name of "Hindu terror" and the real culprits were still out of the purview of law.

Thakur, prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, is now out on bail and has been named as the candidate from against veteran and former

"As far as the question of Sadhvi Pragya is concerned, a false case was filed in the name of Hindu terror. There was an effort to defame Indian culture all over the world," Shah told mediapersons here.

Referring to the 2007 Samjahuta Express bombing, he said false cases were also lodged against former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist and others.

"Where are the people who were actually behind Samjhauta blast? Whoever did that, they were supporters of terrorist organisations, not us. They were held by the CBI and said that the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was involved in the blast," he explained.

Hitting out at the Trinamool (TMC) for calling the a terrorist gang, Shah said: "It is a sign of the TMC government's mental limitations. The BJP has been a nationalist organisation since its inception. A party that takes strong steps against terrorism, cannot be a terror outfit itself."

The also spoke about the Congress' election promise to remove the from the Constitution and asked Banerjee what message she wanted to send when she sits with after the elections.

He also asked Banerjee whether she agreed with Omar Abdullah's comment that there should be a in

"Abdullahji was sharing a dais with you. You must decide first, if you will agree to do away with Article 370 (granting special status to Kashmir)," he said referring to the TMC chief-convened January 19 rally of the Opposition parties.

--IANS

bnd-ssp/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)