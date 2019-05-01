Dell Technologies unveils data management, protection solutions

Aiming to empower businesses on their journey, Technologies has unveiled enhanced storage, and data protection solutions, touted to directly affect an organisation's data capital at the second day of " Technologies World 2019".

According to Jeff Clarke, Vice Chairman of Products and Operations, Technologies, "An organisation's ability to harness the power of its data capital would determine the winners and losers in the digital economy."

The on Tuesday announced Cloud storage services, Unity XT, OneFS 8.2, Dell EMC PowerProtect, Dell EMC Integrated Data Protection Appliance and Services for the data centre.

"To deepen the value of traditional IT assets, while also creating new opportunities and efficiencies, many organisations today are looking to modernise their IT infrastructure as a critical step to become more digital. And they are turning to and our portfolio of products, solutions and services to help them do that," Clarke noted.

According to a latest Gartner survey, 67 per cent of business leaders say their company will no longer be competitive if it can't be significantly more digital by 2020.

starts with IT transformation, which requires customers to modernise their data centers with infrastructure designed to simplify their data landscape, optimise workloads at any scale and secure an organisation's most valuable asset -- data.

To extend an enterprise's to public Cloud, including disaster recovery and analytics, the company also unveiled new

Cloud extend customers' data centers to the Cloud, thus, providing Dell EMC storage -- directly connected to the public cloud compute -- as a service.

This is accomplished through a managed service provider that delivers a high-speed, low-latency connection from a public Cloud directly to Dell EMC Unity, and in their data center.

customers can leverage automated disaster-recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) solution in Cloud on AWS for seamless, enterprise-grade, pay-as-you-go DR in the cloud.

The company also announced the next-generation of its mid-range storage system -- the XT -- which is up to two times faster than its predecessor.

XT can run in a public Cloud, seamlessly move data to the Cloud and is available as a service via the new

"With the innovations across storage and data protection, is designing advanced solutions to help customers modernise their IT infrastructure and take advantage of to transform their business," said Phil Goodwin, Director,

Available as a hybrid or all- appliance, Dell EMC PowerProtect "X400" has the flexibility to scale-up with grow-in-place capacity expansion and scale-out compute power and capacity.A

The newAdata management and protection solutionsAwould be available in the June-July period.

( is in the US at the invitation of Dell Technologies. She can be contacted at krishna.s@ians.in)

--IANS

ksc/na

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)