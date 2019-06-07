Pringles(R) India cheers for Kohli & Co, creates record

(R) on Friday entered the World Records for creating the "largest sentence made with packaged food", a statement from the company said.

With the message reading "#GetItBackIndia", the record has been made at a time when the entire nation is united by its love for cricket with going on in England and

created the structure with 10,005 unopened cans of chips. The mammoth message is placed within the dimensions of 60 feet x 40 feet at the atrium of a mall in Kochi.

The message will be on display for one week and visiting fans can join in the cricket fever, click pictures of the mammoth design and simultaneously leave their personal message for Team on the wall placed alongside, the statement said.

Speaking about the initiative in Kochi, Sumit Mathur, Director-Marketing, South Asia, said, "Pringles has been an iconic brand globally and in As we continuously strive to create the wow factor for consumers, we saw no better opportunity than the current cricket fever that unites the entire nation and the World Record recognition adds much excitement to the campaign."

