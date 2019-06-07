Pringles(R) India cheers for Kohli & Co, creates record

-
Pringles (R) India on Friday entered the Guinness World Records for creating the "largest sentence made with packaged food", a statement from the company said.
With the message reading "#GetItBackIndia", the record has been made at a time when the entire nation is united by its love for cricket with the World Cup going on in England and Wales.
Pringles created the structure with 10,005 unopened cans of Pringles chips. The mammoth message is placed within the dimensions of 60 feet x 40 feet at the atrium of a mall in Kochi.
The message will be on display for one week and visiting fans can join in the cricket fever, click pictures of the mammoth design and simultaneously leave their personal message for Team India on the wall placed alongside, the statement said.
Speaking about the initiative in Kochi, Sumit Mathur, Director-Marketing, Kellogg South Asia, said, "Pringles has been an iconic brand globally and in India. As we continuously strive to create the wow factor for consumers, we saw no better opportunity than the current cricket fever that unites the entire nation and the Guinness World Record recognition adds much excitement to the campaign."
--IANS
dm/arm
