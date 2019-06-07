'Dhoni's identity is country's identity, BCCI should stand with him'

The Board of Control for (BBCI) should back M. in the gloves controversy, feels Minister

"I am hopeful that BCCI will take up this matter with ICC and will solve this matter. Dhoni's identity is country's identity, army's identity and it is not politics. So, BCCI should stand with Dhoni," he told reporters.

Rijiju also clarified that the government does not meddle with affairs of bodies.

"I would like to say very clearly that the government does not intervene in the affairs of the bodies. BCCI or any sports federation, they are autonomous and they run their affairs independently," he added.

Decorated former Indian Dhoni was seen sporting an Army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves in India's opening game of the ongoing

In the match against on Wednesday, Dhoni was spotted with the regimental dagger insignia known as the "Balidaan Badge" of the Indian Para Special Forces on his gloves.

Rijiju further stressed that the BCCI should keep the interest of Indian citizens in mind while taking up the matter with ICC.

"The incident that took place during is a thing related to India's reputation, I want to say that BCCI, on their level, should take up the matter with ICC and keeping Indian citizen's emotions in mind, they should put their views properly," Rijiju said.

"I would like to request BCCI to take up matter with ICC properly and if necessary inform the government accordingly," he added.

The (CoA) running Indian cricket have sent in a request to the ICC asking them to allow Dhoni to have the logo on his gloves.

During the CoA meeting in on Friday said that an approval has been sought so that Dhoni can continue wearing the gloves.

