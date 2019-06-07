Bengal junior rugby teams announced

JUST IN
IANS  |  Kolkata 

Rajdeep Saha and Rushmita Oraon were named captains of the Bengal boys and girls teams for the upcoming Society Generale Junior National Rugby Sevens Championships at the Panjab University in Chandigarh from June 14-16.

A 12-member boys and girls team was picked by the Bengal Rugby Union from their month-long training camp at the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club, it was announced here.

The Bengal eves are the defending champions of the meet while Maharashtra won the championship in the last edition.

The BRU meanwhile announced that CC&FC would host the All India Rugby Club tournament this year from September 21-28.

Bengal Team

Boys: Rajdeep Saha (Captain), Sk Badal (Vice-Captain), Sani Owran, Gautam Rajbanshi, Golu Pandit, Birju Roy, Gourav Tamang, Gautam Majhi, Sujoy Sen, Sk Ramjan, Subhadip Mayra, Augastine Khariya; Coach: Sanjay Patra, Manager: Bikash Prasaad.

Girls: Rushmita Oraon (Captain), Nikita Oraon (Vice Captain), Suchita Oraon, Barsha Oraon, Radhika Oraon, Anisha Oraon, Sultana Oraon, Sonam Shaw, Rinki Shaw, Priti Halder, Nisha Sharma, Suman Shaw; Coach: Roshan Xaxa, Manager: Rima Oraon.

