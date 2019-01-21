Priyank happy to collaborate with Neha Kakkar

Priyank Sharma of "Bigg Boss" fame will be seen in the video of a song sung by Tony

The romantic Punjabi song's video was shot here on Sunday.

and Priyank will be seen playing school children who get attracted to each other. The video will also have a sequence of Priyank showing off his dancing skills.

"I am happy that I could collaborate with Tony and for this project. There is a lot for people to watch out for in this song," Priyank said in a statement.

The song is expected to release next month.

--IANS

nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)