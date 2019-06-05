JUST IN
Hrithik gives thumbs up to Deepika's 'sleep matters' post

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Deepika Padukone rooted for the importance of sleep with a quirky social media post, which got a thumbs up from actors Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Deepika posted an image of a chalk board on Instagram which had "Why is sleeping considered lazy but going to bed isn't? I am starting a #AllSleepMattersMovement," written on it.

She captioned it: "Word."

Hrithik found the caption funny and wrote: "Haha. Fantastic" and added a thumbs up emoji, while Abhishek replied with a thumbs up and a biceps emoji.

On the Bollywood front, Hrithik currently awaits the release of his forthcoming film "Super 30".

While Deepika is currently working on her next film "Chhapaak", based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

